With the Qatar 2022 final looming around, USMNT star Christian Pulisic has chosen his favorite to win the FIFA World Cup trophy between Argentina and France.

The wait will be over soon. Argentina and France clash for the ultimate glory on Sunday, December 18, when they meet at the Qatar 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium. Needless to say, all eyes will be on that game.

Even Christian Pulisic, who is waiting for the club season with Chelsea to resume, is looking forward to it. The USMNT took part in this year's FIFA World Cup, making a long-awaited return after failing to qualify for Russia 2018.

The Stars and Stripes' run ended in the Round of 16 at the hands of the Netherlands, but that's part of the past now. With the World Cup final just around the corner, Pulisic has chosen his favorite to win the trophy.

Christian Pulisic chooses his favorite in Argentina-France World Cup final

"I love Messi in this final. I think it's written in the stars. He's got something to prove right now. I'm gonna go with Argentina," Christian Pulisic said, via USMNT Only on Twitter.

Pulisic is certainly not alone, as millions will be cheering on Messi to take Argentina to the promised land. Not only Argentine fans, but people from all over the world want to see the superstar win his first World Cup.

Will Messi get his hands on the coveted trophy? Or will France stand in his way? Using our World Cup Predictor, you can see the potential outcome of this year's tournament.