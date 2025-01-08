Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Dan Hurley reveals the toughest player to guard in college, and it's not Cooper Flagg

Even though there's no shortage of talent in college basketball, Dan Hurley knows who stands on a tier of his own right now.

© ImagoSt. Louis, Missouri, U.S - Rhode Island Rams head coach DAN HURLEY applauds his teams work on the court during a regular season conference game between the Saint Louis Billikens and the Rhode Island Rams where Rhode Island defeats Saint Louis by the score of 90-56, held at The Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO NCAA College League USA Basketball 2016 -RI beats SLU 90-5

By Ernesto Cova

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies will have their work cut out for them on Tuesday night. The No. 9 team in the nation will go against Villanova, a program with a rich history and a myriad of talent.

Wooga Poplar has had a strong year this season. However, Eric Dixon might as well be the most unstoppable player in all of college basketball 15 games into the season.

That’s why, with his team getting ready to face him on Tuesday night, Coach Hurley tipped his hat to the big man, putting him ahead of players like Ace Bailey or Cooper Flagg.

Dan Hurley names Eric Dixon ‘the hardest guy to guard in college’

“I think (Dixon is) the hardest guy to guard in college basketball,” the Huskies coach said. “That 1-2 punch that they’ve got with [Eric] Dixon and [Wooga] Poplar is as good a 1-2 combo as you’re going to play against,” Hurley continued.

Dan Hurley head coach of the UConn Huskies

Looking at Dixon’s numbers, it’s honestly hard to disagree with that statement. He’s a Player of the Year candidate with a whopping 25.9 points per game on 49% shooting from beyond the arc.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Needless to say, the Huskies will have to bring their A-Game to contain a player of Dixon’s caliber. But if someone can crack the code, that’s most definitely coach Hurley.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

