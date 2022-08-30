Every four years, Panini creates a sticker album for the FIFA World Cup that all the soccer fans are thrilled to have. But now they are getting scammed online with fake Qatar 2022 albums.

The FIFA World Cup is about to start and fans are warming up for what's going to be a month full of soccer. Months away from the beginning of the tournament, Panini released its sticker album for Qatar 2022. With a huge demand for it, people has started to seek for another buy options, but they are unfortunately getting online scammed constantly.

Fans are already thinking in what's going to be a thrilling month full of soccer. The sticker album is a must for them as they want to collect all the players that are going to be at Qatar 2022. Of course some of them are most valuable than others and, unfortunately, people are taking advantage of it.

Panini is always innovating and it created a lot of hype before the release of the FIFA World Cup album. In some countries, it has been a complete sold-out and others are taking advantage of this situation to scam those who didn't have the fortune to get it in the official selling places.

Soccer fans are getting scammed by Qatar 2022 Panini sticker albums' resellers

The fans' need to get the Qatar 2022 Panini sticker album is creating some issues regarding the resellers. As official sites are without stock, people are trying to sell it by their own, which leads to huge scams.

In Argentina, authorities have received lots of complaints of people getting online scammed by supposedly resellers. Through Facebook Marketplace, persons are "selling" cheaper sticker albums. The scam procedure is the next one: they tell fans to communicate outside Facebook and go to Whatsapp, so they can't be reported in the first social media.

Infobae reported the case of a woman that was trying to get the Qatar 2022 Panini sticker album through this procedure. The reseller even told her a better offer than the one she posted on Facebook, which was a hook to get her attention.

The initial deal was 100 packs for around $180, but then she changed it to 200 packs for $220 to make it more attractive. When the interested woman paid, the reseller instantly blocked her and the post was erased. No tracks left.

Panini is now worried about this situation and informed that people must trust only in the official selling spots. Desperation has made people to seek for other places, but without the security that they will get it through this procedure.