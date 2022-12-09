Argentina and the Netherlands are set to meet in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. It will be one of the marquee matches of the tournament.

Argentina and the Netherlands will meet in their sixth World Cup match, with Argentina having two major wins, one their 1978 championship victory and the semifinal penalty kick shootout win in 2014. The Netherlands defeated Argentina in 1998 in historic fashion with a stoppage time winner knocking them out in the quarterfinals.

For Argentina since their loss to Uruguay in the 1930 final, La Albiceleste have been eliminated by a European team in every World Cup they did not win. The Netherlands have won in their last three quarterfinal matches at the World Cup, 1998, 2010, and 2014.

What happens if Argentina defeats the Netherlands?

A World Cup knockout stage match cannot end in a tie, if Argentina were to defeat the Netherlands it would mean that Lionel Scaloni’s side would move on to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup. It would be a return to the semifinals since 2014 where Argentina were finalists.

Argentina in reaching the semifinals would guarantee playing 7 games at the World Cup as they would automatically play in the third-place game. Argentina would meet the winner of Brazil vs Croatia.