Netherlands vs Argentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

Netherlands and Argentina will face against each other in what will be the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).

It is one of the most interesting duels of the quarterfinals since it has a lot of history. These two rivals have met in a total of 5 games, one of which was even a final (Argentina 1978). In total, the Netherlands have won twice, Argentina in 1 t there were 2 draws (one of which was in the semi-final of Brazil 2014, where the Argentines won on penalties).

In this game it seems difficult to define who will be the favorites, although it is possible that Lionel Scaloni's team has a slight favoritism, especially due to the high level shown in their last three games. Although, on the other hand, the Dutch are very strong and precise on the counterattack, with which they could beat the Argentines.

Netherlands vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time

Netherlands will play against Argentina for the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Friday, December 9 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (December 10)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 10)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (December 10)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 10)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (December 10)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 10)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 10)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 10)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 10)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Netherlands vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DeporTV, Public Television, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: MTV India SD, Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports, MTV India HD

Belgium: Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Één, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza

Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, Globo, SporTV, SporTV 2, NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo

Cameroon: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, CRTV Sports, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: TSN App, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, TSN3, RDS, RDS App

Costa Rica: Teletica Channel 7, Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, NRK1, TV2 Denmark

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, Teleamazonas

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, TF1, beIN Sports 1, Molotov

Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Laliga ROA

India: JioTV, Sports18, MTV India SD, Sports18 HD, DD Sports, MTV India HD

Indonesia: SCTV, Indosiar, Vidio

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Ireland: RTE Player, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE 2

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport Football Premier Plus ROA League ROA

South Korea: SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Netherlands: Één, NPO Start, NPO 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: NRK1, NRKTV

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP1, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, RTP 1, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, RTS 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia: HRT 2, RTS 1

Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SABC Sport, sabcsportonline.co. CSN, SuperSport Laliga, SABC 1

Spain: fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, RTVE.es, World Goal

Sweden: NRK1, Discovery+, SVT 1, SVT Play

Switzerland: RTS 2, TF1 Suisse, RTS Sport, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RSI La 2

Tanzania: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Uganda: UBC TV, SuperSport Variety, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, Foxsports.com, UFORIA App, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Network.

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

