With Lionel Messi and Argentina set to meet with the Netherlands, anything can happen in the quarterfinals. So, what if Argentina lose to the Dutch?

Qatar 2022: What happens if Argentina lose to Netherlands in the quarterfinals?

Argentina entered the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the teams to beat. However, their 36-match unbeaten streak was cut in the debut vs. Saudi Arabia, raising the alarms left and right for Lionel Scaloni's side.

The Albiceleste bounced back in a big way with three convincing wins over the likes of Mexico, Poland, and Australia. Now, they'll face their toughest task yet when they meet an inspired Netherlands team fresh off thrashing the USMNT.

Louis van Gaal's side was underwhelming and less-than-impressive in the group stage but showed plenty of promise in the Round of 16. They have more than enough talent to play spoiler and move on to the semifinals.

Qatar 2022: What If Argentina Lose To The Netherlands?

So, what if Lionel Messi and the Argentineans can't get past the Dutch's pesky defense? We've reached the win-or-go-home scenario, so that would mean the end of the tournament for the South Americans.

The Dutch, on the other hand, would then move on to the semifinals to face the winner of the quarterfinals matchup between Brazil and Croatia, sending Messi home empty-handed in his final World Cup.