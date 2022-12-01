On Thursday, Croatia and Belgium will face off at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in a game that might decide who advances from Group F of the FIFA World Cup. Here, check out what happens if the match ends with a tie.

It seems like Thursday's encounter between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium will decide the destiny of both teams in Group F of the FIFA World Cup. The Checkered Ones got their season back on track with a 4-1 victory against Canada after starting with a disappointing goalless draw against Morocco.

Moreover, the Belgians' 2-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco last Sunday was a severe blow to their hopes of advancing to the tournament's knockout round for the fourth consecutive time since 2002. Prior to that, Roberto Martinez's players broke a two-game losing streak with a 1-0 triumph against Canada in their group opener on November 23 courtesy of an ill-advised goal by Michy Batshuayi.

If the Red Devils can defeat the 2018 Cup winners on Thursday, they will have a fighting chance to go to the World Cup. As of right now, they are in third place in Group F, behind Morocco and Luka Modric's squad by a single point.

What happens if Croatia and Belgium tie in the third round of Qatar 2022 Group Stage?

Some of the best teams in the event may be found in bracket group F. So far, all three of Croatia, Morocco, and Belgium have a fighting chance of making it to the next round. If Canada and Croatia end in a draw, though, the outcome could change for both squads.

It's likely that the Red Devils' last group game, against Croatia, will determine whether or not they advance to the knockout round. As a matter of fact, a tie would leave Belgium with four points, the same as Morocco. So, they will have to cross their fingers and hope Morocco loses by at least two goals.

If Morocco beats Canada, they will finish first in Group F with 7 points and advance. If Morocco loses or ties, Belgium will finish first in the group and advance. Meanwhile, Croatia, with a draw, would remain on top of Group F with five points. Thus, a tie will be of little consequence to the Checkered Ones in case Walid Regragui's players fail to win. That is why they will also be hoping that Morocco don't win against Canada. In case of a Morocco tie, Croatia would still be on top due to a better goal difference.