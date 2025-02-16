Trending topics:
Where to watch Santos vs Agua Santa live in the USA: 2025 Campeonato Paulista

Neymar’s Santos receive Agua Santa for the Matchday 10 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game in the USA, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Neymar of Santos
© Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images Neymar of Santos

Santos will face off against Agua Santa in Matchday 10 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action in the United States and get set for kickoff.

[Watch Santos vs Agua Santa in the US on Fanatiz]

Santos continue to struggle in the Campeonato Paulista, sitting at the bottom of their group following a Matchday 9 loss to Corinthians. Neymar Jr., the team’s star, has faced heavy criticism as the club looks to turn things around.

However, Santos still have a shot at qualification, with a game in hand that could propel them to the top of the group with a win. They’ll face Agua Santa, who are last in Group C but remain in the hunt for qualification and will be desperate to claim three points in this pivotal matchup.

When will the Santos vs Agua Santa match be played?

Santos take on Agua Santa in the Matchday 10 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista this Sunday, February 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM (ET).

Santos vs Agua Santa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch Santos vs Agua Santa in the USA

This Campeonato Paulista clash between Santos and Agua Santa will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz USA.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

