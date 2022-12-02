In their Friday matchup against South Korea at the 2022 World Cup, Portugal will be aiming for first place in Group H. Here, check out what happens if Portugal lose to South Korea.

With just one game remaining in the group round of the World Cup, South Korea must beat Portugal or risk elimination. The former's campaign started off with a scoreless draw against Uruguay on November 24, and their second game saw them lose to Ghana by a score of 3-2.

After falling down 2-0, Paulo Bento's squad rallied to tie the game at 2-2 in the 60th minute at Education City Stadium. However, Ghana went on to win 4-2, putting them in a strong position to join Portugal in the round of 16.

South Korea now sit in third place in their group with only one point, but they still have a shot of advancing to the next round of play. The Tigers haven't advanced beyond the Group Stage of the World Cup since 2010. They will need to be at the top of their game if they are going to upset a Portugal team that has already won two games in a row.

What happens if Portugal lose to South Korea in the third round of Qatar 2022 Group Stage?

Even though Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo have already qualified for the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, their match against South Korea is still very important. They have already secured their passage from Group H with a game to spare following victories over Ghana and Uruguay, but the race for first place and a potentially easier road to the knockout stages remains.

In the event of a loss, though, they may have a considerably tougher task against Brazil in the round of 16. While in South Korea's case, a win will bring them up to four points, and if Uruguay also defeats Ghana, they will also have four points. From here on out, the club with the greater goal differential advances.

With a victory by South Korea and a win or draw by Ghana against Uruguay, the two teams would be tied for second place in Group F with six points each, having the side with the better goal differential joining Portugal in the round of 16.