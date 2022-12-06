Even though Spain is supposed to be one of the strongest candidates to take home the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, they could still be surprised by Morocco.

Qatar 2022: What happens if Spain lose to Morocco in the round of 16?

Spain didn't have a lot of trouble qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite some early doubts about the 26-man squad, it didn't take long before they showed their talent with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica.

But Luis Enrique's team took its foot off the gas in the next couple of games. They tied 1-1 with Germany and then failed to beat a desperate Japan team that needed a 2-1 win to clinch a spot in this round.

That's why some believe they could be in serious trouble against Morocco, a surprising team that has overperformed its expectations and whose historical and political background with Spain gives this match much greater significance.

We cannot ignore the fact that this rebellious and talented Morocco team qualified as the first seed in their group. Spain, on the other hand, was far from the steamroller it looked like at times in the final match of the group stage.

So, if Spain isn't at its best and loses to Morocco, they'll be sent back home and eliminated from the competition. Morocco, on the other hand, would then advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of the match between Portugal and Switzerland.