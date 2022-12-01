Group E of Qatar 2022 closes and Costa Rica need a win in order to keep the dream alive. See which position does the Central Americans currently have in the FIFA world ranking.

What is Costa Rica's current FIFA world ranking?

Costa Rica currently are No. 31 in the FIFA world ranking. They advanced to Qatar 2022 through the International Playoff game, where they defeated New Zealand for a ticket to the World Cup.

The Central Americans are not the worst ranked of the four Concacaf teams that arrived to Qatar 2022. Canada appeared in the No. 42, while Mexico and the United States are in the 13th and 16th position, respectively.

As for Group E, Costa Rica are at the bottom in the ranking behind Japan (24), Germany (11) and Spain (7), so it is clear that they played in one of the toughest groups in Qatar 2022.

