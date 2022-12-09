Croatia are yet again one of the biggest surprises in the Qatar 2022 World Cup after clinching their ticket to the quarterfinals. Read here to find out what's their current FIFA ranking.

Croatia are playing in their third consecutive World Cup and are looking for their first trophy ever. The European team have become a contender in the last editions of the tournament led by extraordinary veteran players like Luka Modric or Ivan Perisic. Qatar 2022 hasn't been the exception and now they're in the quarterfinals.

The best participation for Croatia came in 2018 when they reached the final and lost it against France. In 1998, they had a breakthrough performance as third-place with Davor Suker as their star and the top-scorer of the tournament with six goals.

Croatia survived Group F in the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Belgium, Canada and Morocco. Then, as runner-up, they had to face Japan and eliminated the Asian team in the Round of 16 after a thrilling penalty shootout. Continue reading to find out what's their FIFA ranking.

What is the FIFA ranking of Croatia?

Croatia are currently in 12th place in the FIFA World ranking with 1645 points. Though they reached the 2018 final and have remained as a top-contender in Europe, there are many teams ahead of them in the list: Brazil, Belgium, Argentina, France, England, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal, Denmark and Germany.

This stat is remarkable considering Italy didn't qualify for the World Cup and three of those teams were out in the first round of the tournament: Belgium, Denmark and Germany.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.