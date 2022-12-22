In the aftermath of Argentina's World Cup victory, Lionel Messi and his teammates were joined by the Turkish renowned chef known as 'Salt Bae' who was urgently trying to participate in the festivities on the field. Here, find out what kind of penalties Salt Bae faced for violating FIFA's regulations.

'Salt Bae', a.k.a. Turkish chef Nusr-et Gokce, urgently sought to join Argentina's World Cup festivities. On Sunday, the South American team defeated France in a thrilling final in Qatar, winning 4-3 on penalties.

La Albiceleste players were joined in the on-field celebration of their victory in Lusail by an overly excited Salt Bae, whose feeble efforts to grip the trophy have now gone viral on social media. Several small excerpts from the recordings were shown, including one in which he unsuccessfully attempted to replicate his signature sprinkling technique over the trophy.

The Turkish chef could also be seen attempting to attract Lionel Messi's attention. He is shown in a viral video placing his hand on the argentine star's shoulder and attempting to pull him back after the star hesitantly shakes his hand, despite the player's clear discomfort. He ignored the obvious and continued to pose with team members including Alexis Mac Allister, Paulo Dybala, and Leandro Paredes.

What punishments did Salt Bae face for infringing FIFA's guidelines in World Cup Final?

Because of the widespread condemnation he received for his behavior at the World Cup Final, Salt Bae will have trouble getting tickets to future major events. After Argentina's triumph over France, the internet-famous Turkish chef disobeyed a cardinal FIFA rule by entering the field.

Such recognition is often saved for the players and personnel who have worked tirelessly to become champions; it is not a chance for a marketing ploy. Salt Bae, who gained internet fame for making a pinching motion with his hand, posed with Argentina's players, bit into a medal, and handled and kissed the World Cup trophy, all of which are prohibited by FIFA.

Fans took to social media to express their displeasure at seeing the 39-year-old on the field, with many demanding to know how he got permission to be present. Despite being cordial with FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, Gokce does not meet any of the aforementioned requirements and so looks to be in violation of these rules.

In fact, FIFA seem to suggest that Salt Bae had no permission to be at the festivities, and he invaded the party: "Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken."

As a result of his actions, the Turkish media person and restaurant owner has even been barred from participating in the United States' oldest and most renowned soccer event, the US Open Cup. "Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 US Open Cup Final," read a statement on Twitter.