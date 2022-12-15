Argentina and France go for the title in what should be an epic battle in Qatar. Read here to find out which teammates will face each other in the World Cup final.

For the first time in history, Argentina and France clash in a World Cup final with both teams looking for their third title. The French squad hoisted the trophy in 1998 and 2018. That's why they might still become the third team ever to win the tournament in consecutive editions. On the other side, Argentina won in 1978 and 1986.

The squads for the final are just stellar with names such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Julian Alvarez, Olivier Giroud, Nicolas Otamendi, Antoine Griezmann, Dibu Martinez, Hugo Lloris, Angel Di Maria or Ousmane Dembele. We could go on and on with this amazing list of players.

Of course, there will be very familiar faces next Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Most of these players train and work together on a daily basis in their clubs. So, let's find out which teammates will face each other in the World Cup final.

Which teammates will face each other in the World Cup final?

To answer this particular question, the obvious choice has to be PSG. It will be just a big family reunion for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. During the last year and a half, these two have formed one of the most dangerous attacks in Europe. By the way, not so long ago, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes were also with them.

However, Di Maria and Paredes are now at Juventus so they will meet with Adrien Rabiot. In another example, Nahuel Molina, Angel Correa and Rodrigo De Paul from Atletico Madrid will face Antoine Griezmann.

If we travel to the Premier League, Cristian Romero and Hugo Lloris will have a Spurs type encounter as both are Tottenham players. That same scenario applies for Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane from Manchester United.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.