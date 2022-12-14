The 2022 Qatar World Cup has shown a lot of football culture within the games as the tournament gets into the crucial stages. One of the most iconic scenes are when two player exchange jerseys after it.

As big as the 2022 Qatar World Cup has been, there are cultural football aspects that not everybody has seen before. Especially in the most difficult knockout stages, when players are truly involved in the game, and after a bad game, their national team is eliminated.

Usually after an elimination game, there are mixed feelings in each side of the field. The winners of the game usually are celebrating with their fans, and often members of the coaching staff, as well as certain players go to their opponents to say a few words to them.

That has happened in several occasions during the last week as the knockout stages are closing out, and the matchups are getting harder everytime. However, there are certain times, when two players have more than a few words, and exchange jerseys with each other.

Why do soccer players exchange jerseys after Qatar 2022 World Cup matches?

Usually after a huge elimination game when players from each side that have shared or currently share locker room at their own football club are involved, both players shared some words to each other and often they exchange jerseys with each other.

This situation has happened already when Lionel Messi exchanged jersey with Mexican star Andres Guardado after their machup. Also, there are other times when famous star footballers face other non-famous footballers in a game, and usually the least known players go and ask for the famous' jersey in exchange.

The latest example of this situation has been after the semifinals matchup between France and Morocco. Kylian Mbappe French striker went to talk with his PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, who was crying. After a few words they exchanged jerseys with each other.