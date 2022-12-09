Brazil take on Croatia in a crucial game for their FIFA World Cup aspirations at the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals, which is why many wonder why Antony is not in La Verde-amarela's starting lineup.

Brazil have so far lived up to the expectations at Qatar 2022 — except for a setback against Cameroon in the group stage finale. However, Tite's men now face a challenging test in their FIFA World Cup journey.

La Canarinha face Croatia today, Friday, Nov. 9, for a place in the semifinals. Brazil head into this game in high spirits, having put four past South Korea in the round of 16. Croatia, meanwhile, had to sweat to beat Japan on penalties.

Either way, there's no margin for error anymore. Any mistake could prove fatal in this tournament, which is why Brazil shouldn't underestimate this game. Many wonder, however, why is Antony on the bench.

Why is Antony not starting for Brazil against Croatia

Just like he did in previous games, Brazil coach Tite chose to start Vinicius Junior and Raphinha on the wings, which is why Antony doesn't have a spot in the lineup. The Manchester United star, however, could come on in the second half.

Will Brazil manage to beat Croatia even with many renowned stars on the bench? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.