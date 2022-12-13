Qatar 2022 is ending and Croatia will try to play their second consecutive final. For the game against Argentina, Zlatko Dalic, the team's coach, decided to bench Bruno Petkovic despite his good performance in the quarterfinals.

The best four teams of the FIFA World Cup are here. Croatia and Argentina will face each other in the first semifinal game of Qatar 2022 and the Europeans presented a big surprise in their starting 11: Bruno Petkovic's absence.

Croatia are once again between the best four national teams in the world. They have a very strong squad to fight for the title, but of course this stage is very difficult for all the squads involved.

For the semifinals, Croatia will face Argentina in what seems to be a tough match for both parties. Zlatko Dalic announced his starting 11 and the absence of Bruno Petkovic in it surprise everybody.

Why is Bruno Petkovic not starting for Croatia vs. Argentina?

Croatia's most important moment of the tournament is here. After defeating Brazil in the quarterfinals, the Europeans will face another South American squad like it is Argentina in what is going to be for sure an exciting match.

In that game against the Brazilians, Bruno Petkovic was Croatia's biggest star. He entered the game in the second half and, with the game 1-0 against them, he scored the equalizer to send the game to penalties.

But for this match against Argentina, Bruno Petkovic will start once again in the bench. Andrej Kramaric is going to play from the beginning, but it is probable that the Dynamo Zagreb striker will have some minutes against La Albiceleste.

