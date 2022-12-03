Gio Reyna has been one of the best young players in Europe during the last months, but he won't start the Round of 16 game in the Qatar 2022 World Cup against the Netherlands. Read here to find out why Gregg Berhalter took this shocking decision.

The USMNT are back in the Round of 16 after surviving Group B of the Qatar 2022 World Cup among rivals like England, Iran and Wales. Now, this young generation of players take on the Netherlands trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since Japan-Korea 2002.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the United States are getting redemption in Qatar 2022. This is the second-youngest roster for the US in tournament's history with an average age of 25 years, 175 days. Gio Reyna is a key factor for that at 20-years old.

Gregg Berhalter's team started the Qatar 2022 World Cup with two ties facing Wales (1-1) and England (0-0). Then, in a must-win scenario, the USMNT answered with a 1-0 victory against Iran. The Netherlands became the next rival in the Round of 16 and many people expected to see Gio Reyna in the starting lineup.

Why is Gio Reyna not playing in United States vs Netherlands?

Though he is one of the best players in the USMNT roster, as a young sensation with Borussia Dortmund, Gio Reyna didn't start any of the three matches at the group stage. In a merely tactical decision, coach Gregg Berhalter has decided Reyna is not a decisive factor yet in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Gio Reyna only played in the game against England as a substitute for Timothy Weah in minute 83'. Weah, Josh Sargent and Christian Pulisic have been the usual starting names in attack for the United States during the World Cup.

However, in a single-elimination game like the one against the Netherlands, Gio Reyna is available to come from the bench. The USMNT haven't won a Round of 16 match since their 2002 victory over Mexico at Jeonju.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.