The Inter Milan striker will be on the bench yet again today in Argentina’s quarterfinal match against the Netherlands.

Argentina and the Netherlands are gearing up for another FIFA World Cup classic. On the line is a berth to the semifinals where Croatia awaits after eliminating Brazil on penalty kicks.

Argentina has two major wins over the Dutch, one their 1978 championship victory and the semifinal penalty kick shootout win in 2014. The Netherlands defeated Argentina in 1998 in historic fashion with a stoppage time winner knocking them out in the quarterfinals. For Argentina since their loss to Uruguay in the 1930 final, La Albiceleste have been eliminated by a European team in every World Cup they did not win. The Netherlands have won in their last three quarterfinal matches at the World Cup, 1998, 2010, and 2014.

One of the main strikers for Argentina will once again be on the bench, find out why Lautaro Martinez is not starting for Argentina against the Netherlands.

Why is Lautaro Martinez benched?

Lautaro Martinez has been the preferred striker for Lionel Scaloni during qualification and the first few matches at the World Cup, but the emergence of Julián Álvarez during his time at Manchester City and on the national team has made Lionel Scaloni think twice.

Martinez does have 21 goals in 44 games for Argentina but is shooting blanks at the World Cup. While Álvarez has two critical goals for Argentina so far in the tournament.

It should also be noted that it would seem that Lionel Messi and Julian Álvarez have a better understanding of each other on the field.