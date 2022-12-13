Lionel Messi’s Argentina will face Luka Modric’s Croatia looking for their ticket to the 2022 World Cup final. Here, check out why Lisandro Martinez won’t be in the starting eleven for La Albiceleste.

Argentina will face Croatia in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup. It’s the biggest match for La Albiceleste, who will try to get into the final of the tournament for the first time since 2014.

However, they will play without Lisandro Martinez in the starting eleven.

Martinez has enjoyed some minutes during the tournament, appearing in the starting eleven against Mexico. However, he has also played against Poland and was one of the surprises in the starting eleven against the Netherlands.

The match against Croatia is expected to be one of the most difficult for Argentina, as the Europeans are one of the most solid teams in the back, and had one of the best midfielders with Luka Modric.

Qatar 2022: Why is Lisandro Martinez not playing against Croatia?

Martinez will be back on the bench against Croatia, after being in the starting team against Netherlands. However, Lionel Scaloni has got back to the line of four in the back, with Cuti Romero in his usual place.

Martinez has been a good resource for Scaloni, and his minutes have been good for the team, especially against Mexico and the Netherlands. However, Romero has been the first choice for the coach since the beginning, despite that.

For the game against Croatia, Scaloni chose: Dibu Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cuti Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.

