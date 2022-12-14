France take on Morocco at the Qatar 2022 semifinals in a crucial game for their FIFA World Cup aspirations. Find out here why N'Golo Kante is not playing for Les Bleus.

France are just one step away from making consecutive appearances at a FIFA World Cup final. Les Bleus first have to take down Morocco at the Qatar 2022 semifinals, aiming to set up a meeting with Argentina.

Didier Deschamps' men have ended the "curse of the champion," making it out of the group stage after succeeding at Russia 2018, and their back-to-back title hopes remain alive.

While they're still one of the world's best teams, this French national team has many different faces in regard to the 2018 champions. For instance, N'Golo Kante is not on the roster, and therefore won't play vs. Morocco.

Why is N'Golo Kante not playing against Morocco

N'Golo Kante is missing France's semifinal against Morocco because he was ruled out of the 2022 World Cup due to a hamstring injury that required surgery. In October, Chelsea announced Kante would be on the sidelines for four months after going under the knife.

