The last Group C match will feature Saudi Arabia and Mexico, both of which have a mathematical possibility of advancing to the World Cup's knockout round. In El Tri's case, they will have to make an effort at that without Raul Jimenez in the starting lineup. Here, find out why.

Saudi Arabia and Mexico meet at Lusail Iconic Stadium for a Group C encounter. For the most shocking result of the tournament so far, look no further than Saudi Arabia's 2-1 victory against Argentina in its first match. However, on Saturday, a 2-0 setback to Poland brought the Arabs back to reality.

Currently sitting third in Group B with three points after two games, Herve Renard's squad can advance to the round of 16 with a win on matchday three, while even a draw would be sufficient. Meanwhile, Mexico's World Cup campaign has gotten off to a rough start, with a 0-0 draw against Poland and a 2-0 loss to Argentina. El Tri still haven't scored a tournament goal, and they are still hunting for their first victory.

Gerardo Martino's squad is now in last place in their group and will be eliminated from the competition if they are unable to win their last group stage game. To advance to the next round, the Mexicans must hope that Poland defeat Argentina and that they score at least three goals in the process, while Saudi Arabia must beat Mexico.

Why is Mexico's Raul Jimenez starting on the bench against Saudi Arabia?

To date in 2022-23, injuries have kept Raul Jimenez out of action for the larger portion of the season. Due to a torn medial collateral ligament in his knee, he missed the team's early season games. The 31-year-old has not played for Wolverhampton since the team's 0-0 stalemate against Bournemouth in August.

Jimenez made his 2022 World Cup debut over three months after his last Premier League game and less than a week after making his comeback via an international friendly. The Wolverhampton attacker entered the Group Stage play against Poland in the 71st minute as a replacement, and he spent most of the match roaming the opposing half, hoping to score for the first time since March.

Unfortunately for Raul Jimenez, he will once again have to sit on the bench to begin the game. It is expected that Rogelio Funes Mori starts at the top of the lineup, ahead of Henry Martin and Raul Jimenez.