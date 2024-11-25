Last week, Daniel Jones requested his release from the New York Giants, and now the quarterback is preparing to make another stunning decision about his career's future.

Daniel Jones has had a rough year so far. The former quarterback of the New York Giants was released last week, and now he is poised to make a stunning decision that could change his entire career.

The last two years have been an absolute roller coaster for Daniel Jones. In 2023, the former Duke standout signed a lucrative 4-year, $160 million extension with the Giants, who hoped he would be the franchise quarterback they expected.

Unfortunately, a year and a half later, his career took a sharp U-turn. The quarterback was benched by the club after 10 weeks in the 2024 NFL season, releasing him a couple of days later by petition of the player himself.

Daniel Jones may make a shocking decision sbout his career

The career of Daniel Jones has not been great in recent years. Despite the huge contract extension he signed in 2023, he is now team-less after he asked the Giants to let him go after being benched.

When the Giants named Daniel Jones the QB3, he knew that his time in New York was over. Despite attending the team’s practices in the following days, he ultimately asked the front office to release him.

Obviously, the former 6th overall pick wants to continue playing, but there’s uncertainty about his future. While many think he can still be a starter, Jones himself may not be so confident about it.

According to NBC Sports, Daniel Jones is willing to sign with any team’s practice squad after clearing Monday’s waivers. He is aware that he still has to prove his value and wants clubs to give him a chance—even if it’s not on their 53-man roster.

Daniel Jones is looking for a new team to play for this season

While Daniel Jones wants to play this year, his desires may not be fulfilled. Reports suggest that the Ravens and the Vikings could be following him closely to add the former Giants player as a backup to Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold, respectively.

How much guaranteed money did Daniel Jones have in his contract?

As mentioned earlier, the Giants just gave Daniel Jones a lucrative contract extension in 2023. The NFC East club signed their 2019 6th overall pick to a 4-year, $160 million new deal with a $36 million signing bonus.

As for the guaranteed money, Daniel Jones agreed to receive $92 million of those $160 million no matter what. By releasing him, the Giants took a $22 million dead cap hit.

