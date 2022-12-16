The tournament will close with a clash between Argentina and France to determine who wins the Qatar 2022 World Cup. FIFA usually invites both presidents, so it’s normal to see them there. Find out if they will attend this game.

The match that will finish the tournament will have the Argentina vs France as a close match. It could also be thought as Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe, although there are two countries behind these teams. FIFA always invites the president of each nation to attend the game, but it doesn’t happen all the time that they make the trip.

Argentina are there after starting in a very slow way. Their loss to Saudi Arabia put their backs against the wall since the beginning, although they responded well. The Argentinians won their group, beat Australia in the first knockout match, then the Netherlands in the penalty shootout, and Croatia to be here.

France began with better performances winning their group easily. They beat Poland with much ease, struggled a bit vs England, and took down Morocco in the semifinals. Their lethal attack has been the reason why they advanced since the combination of Mbappe and striker Olivier Giroud gave the French a reckless duo to move on in the draw.

Will the presidents of Argentina and France attend the game?

This is also an opportunity for the politicians to watch the match from a very good seat. They are invited by FIFA president Gianni Infantino to be there, but they don’t always travel for different reasons. For example, only one of them will be in the stadium for the game.

Emmanuel Macron of France will be in the attendance in the final. The French head of state was also in his team’s win over the Moroccans, even congratulating the players in the locker room. But Alberto Fernández of Argentina is not expected to attend the game, opting to watch it on TV.