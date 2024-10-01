Trending topics:
NBA News: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young makes bold playoff prediction ahead of new season

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young made a strong statement about his team’s playoff aspirations for the upcoming NBA season.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks poses for portraits during media day
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesTrae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks poses for portraits during media day

By Gianni Taina

The Atlanta Hawks are determined to bounce back after a disappointing campaign last year, which saw them miss the playoffs following a loss to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament. However, this season, team leader Trae Young is adamant that the Hawks need to make their return to the playoffs.

Speaking at the Hawks’ media day, Young was asked about the team’s goals and didn’t shy away from setting high expectations. “My goal every year is to win. I don’t play basketball just to play; my goal is to win,” Young said. “Every night I step out there, I feel like we can win. I want to be better than we were last year.”

“We weren’t in the playoffs, we need to be back in the playoffs this year,” he continued. “Regardless of how anybody looks at our team, I feel like we need to be there. It’s my job to do everything I can to be ready and also lift my teammates up as much as I can to make sure we’re all ready each and every night.”

Young, who had previously led the Hawks to three straight playoff appearances, is looking to bring Atlanta back to postseason form. With new additions and the first pick of the NBA Draft, Zaccharie Risacher, the Hawks are aiming to reclaim their spot among the league’s top teams.

Trae Young reflects on comparisons to Stephen Curry

In an appearance on Paul George’s podcast, Young addressed the frequent comparisons between him and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. He explained how the comparisons began during his college days: “That really all started in college. We played in the Phil Knight Tournament, had a really good showing, and then we were on ESPN every day,” Young shared.

“I swear that’s all [ESPN] was pushing was, ‘The next Steph Curry,’” he continued. “I never paid too much attention to it. I never thought, ‘Yeah, I’m about to be the next Steph.’ I always felt like I took a little bit from everybody’s game.”

While acknowledging the similarities in their playing styles, Young highlighted one key difference: “My favorite player growing up was Steve Nash, and he led the league in assists for multiple years. Unfortunately, he also led the league in turnovers, which I’ve done a couple of years too. But I take bits from a lot of players, so while Steph and I have some similarities, I also get 10 assists a game.

