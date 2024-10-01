NBA News: JJ Redick subtly makes tough admission on Bronny's chances with LeBron James' Lakers

LeBron James might have to wait a little longer to play with his son after JJ Redick indirectly addressed Bronny' prospects for the 2024-25 NBA season.

With the Los Angeles Lakers‘ Media Day in the books, JJ Redick turned his attention to preparing the team for their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Following the first day of training camp, LeBron James‘ coach shared insights into the team’s composition for the upcoming season, dropping a few hints about Bronny‘s potential role in the squad.

According to NBA insider Jovan Buha, JJ said he plans on having a nine-man rotation in the regular season, mentioning Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt (still recovering from injury), Jaxson Hayes, Max Christie, Cam Reddish and JHS as players that will be rotating their spots on the bench.

Redick, however, cleverly acknowledged that he was “likely forgetting a player” after omitting Bronny’s name from the conversation. His remarks suggest that LeBron’s son may not be in consideration for a spot in the rotation, at least at the start of the season.

Notably, Redick first mentioned Vanderbilt, who has yet to return after undergoing surgeries on both feet. The only other rostered players absent from full participation at today’s camp (apart from Jarred) were Christian Wood and Cam Reddish.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

Another big name who emerged in the training camp was Max Christie. The shooting guard was praised by LeBron, who said that he’s been impressed with him, expecting to be a big part of the Lakers’ rotation this season.

Anthony Davis about seeing LeBron and Bronny together

Anthony Davis might be LeBron’s closest partner. During this next phase in their careers, AD addressed how big of a moment is to have Bronny in Lakers: “It’s awesome. It’s historic. It’s powerful. I mean, Bronny’s locker is across mine, so every time I walk in and see (it), It’s just still surreal to me that he’s one the same team as his dad.”

Davis seems to have the same expectation as every fan to witness the father-son duo finally on the court: “I can’t wait the day they step on the floor together, and officially make history, but it’s been super dubbed to watch so far.”