NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James makes striking confession about Bronny

Bronny James got drafted this year by the Los Angeles Lakers, but LeBron already knew he was going to play in the NBA.

With less than a month to go before the Los Angeles Lakers‘ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, all eyes are on Bronny James‘ highly anticipated NBA debut alongside his father. However, LeBron knew long ago that his son was destined to play in the league.

Speaking to Spectrum SportsNet during the Lakers’ media day on Monday, LeBron reminisced about a younger Bronny: “When he was just 5 or 6 years old, he was playing in our hometown in Ohio. He did something, he had grabbed a rebound and like drove coast-to-coast through the lane, through a couple of the other kids and like laid it up.

“I looked over at his mom and was like ‘he’s special‘. She was like ‘What? He’s five years old.’ (in response) I know, I’ve seen this before” reasserted LeBron. “All the way to the point where he gets drafted and I brought that back to his mom, and she was like ‘I remember you said that 12 years ago‘ It’s just crazy. Everybody in our family is proud of (Bronny)” he concluded.

Bronny grew up watching his father rack up NBA MVP awards year after year. Now, as he embarks on his own NBA journey, LeBron has witnessed his son’s rise firsthand. While Bronny may spend some time with the South Bay Lakers during his rookie season, anticipation is building for the moment when the father-son duo will share the court.

LeBron’s expectations for 2024-25 season

LeBron James will once again be the oldest player in the NBA this season, and at 39 years old, questions have arisen about the potential physical challenges he may face throughout the year.

Despite the speculation, Bron has consistently emphasized his desire to savor his remaining time on the court, especially now that he has the opportunity to potentially share it with his son, Bronny. This unique situation appears to have fueled his motivation to continue playing.

According to Daniel Starkand, when asked about the possibility of this to be his last season, LeBron said: “I haven’t thought about what the future holds, just kind of living in the moment. Especially with Bronny being here, I don’t want to take this moment for granted. This is a moment I’ll enjoy maybe a little bit more.”