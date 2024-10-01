NBA News: Klay Thompson reveals what’s the biggest challenge on joining Dallas Mavericks

New Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson revealed what he sees as the biggest challenge after joining his second NBA team in his career.

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world last season by reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years, though they fell short against the Boston Celtics. Determined to take the next step, the Mavs made a splash in the offseason by signing Klay Thompson to bolster a roster already headlined by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The hope is that Thompson’s championship experience can help lead Dallas to its second title in franchise history. Thompson, now with his second team after 13 years and four championships with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, is eager to take on this new challenge alongside Doncic and Irving.

After his first practice with the Mavericks, the shooting-guard was asked about the biggest adjustment in joining a new team. “The biggest challenge is just not getting down on yourself when you make mistakes,” Thompson said. “You’re going to make mistakes, just learn from it. Try to grasp all the schemes coming your way. But I’m a hooper, and I’ll adjust accordingly.”

Thompson also shared his excitement after getting a taste of the Mavericks’ team environment. “It was great,” the four-time champion said. “Felt good to get the nerves out and learn the scheme of the defense. Just a ton of fun, really. Felt great to compete.”

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving reveals how he helped bring Thompson to Dallas

Kyrie Irving played a significant role in convincing Klay Thompson to make the move from Golden State to Dallas. During the Mavericks’ media day, Irving detailed how easy it was to bring the sharpshooter on board.

“If you ask any of us, we feel like we got better as a team,” Irving said. “It’s easy to convince Klay to come here because of what I have experienced thus far in the past year and a half of just being welcomed and embraced.”

Irving continued, “This team does a great job of protecting you, not just on the court but off the court. They go out of their way to make sure you feel special. Being here in Dallas gave him an outsider’s view of what it could be like for him.”

“I’m excited he decided to come here. I feel like our dreams can be possible because he’s here now. He’s added some great value to our championship aspirations,” Irving concluded.

