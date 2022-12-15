We are approaching the conclusion of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In this article, you can see whether there are any World Cup matches scheduled for Friday, December 16.

The two 2022 World Cup Semi-Finals matchups are over and we already know that either Argentina or France will become the 2022 champion. The former prevailed against Croatia on Tuesday by a score of 3-0 at the Lusail Stadium, bringing the South American country one step closer to earning their first world championship since 1986.

Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for his team at the conclusion of the first half to give them the lead over the Checkered Ones. Julian Alvarez scored two goals to round off the thrashing for his side. Meanwhile, the reigning champions, France, put a stop to Morocco's fairytale run in Qatar on Wednesday and set up a mouthwatering summit battle with Lionel Scaloni's boys for Sunday.

In a hard-fought match that took place on Thursday at the Al Bayt stadium as part of the 2022 Qatar, Les Blues prevailed against the courageous African team by a score of 2-0. France made history by reaching the finals for a second consecutive time, being the first team to do so since Brazil in 2002. They will now attempt to emulate Brazil (1962) and Italy (1938) and become just the third team to successfully defend their championship.

Are there going to be any Qatar 2022 games on Friday, December 16?

The competition is rapidly approaching its conclusion. There have been a lot of surprises in the 62 games played so far since the tournament began on home soil in Qatar with a match versus Ecuador. The third-place game and the grand final will round up the 63rd and 64th games of the tournament.

Those with a voracious hunger for these matchups will be disappointed to learn that there are no games scheduled for Friday, December 16; however, this hiatus will only be temporary. After a three-day break, the fans will get another chance to enjoy the last gasp of the World Cup, as they prepare for the grand 2022 Qatar finale. Take a look at the remaining World Cup schedule:

Saturday, December 17 (Third place play-off): Croatia vs Morocco - 10:00 AM (ET); Khalifa International Stadium

Sunday, December 18 (Final): Argentina vs France - 10:00 AM (ET); Lusail Stadium

