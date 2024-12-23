Nittany Lions QB Beau Pribula already knows his destination for the upcoming NCAAF season

Although Penn State’s season in the NCAAF is not over yet, many are already thinking about what could happen next season. The only certainty for James Franklin at the moment is that neither Drew Allar nor Beau Pribula will wear the Nittany Lions uniform again: Allar has declared for the upcoming NFL draft, while Pribula already knows his new destination for 2025.

With the main goal of leading a new team, Pribula ultimately decided to enter the transfer portal and make a change for the next season. His final destination will be none other than the Missouri Tigers, who are adding one of the highest-ranked quarterbacks.

The news was reported by National College Football reporter Matt Zenitz, who confirmed Pribula’s move to Mizzou through his X (formerly Twitter) account @mzenitz. The talented QB will now be under the guidance of his new head coach, Eli Drinkwitz.

“Penn State QB transfer Beau Pribula (@beauprib) has committed to Missouri, his agency @AurumSports tells @CBSSports/@247Sports. Big get for Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou. Pribula had ranked as one of the top uncommitted QBs in the transfer portal,” Zenitz stated.

Beau Pribula (9) of Penn State in action during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl featuring the 11 Ole Miss Rebels and the 10 Penn State Nittany Lions, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Ole Miss defeats Penn State, 38-25.

The Nittany Lions are eagerly awaiting their matchup against the Boise State Broncos, set to take place on December 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Drew Allar will look to take down one of the Heisman candidates, Ashton Jeanty.

The controversial departure of Pribula

Beau Pribula had been competing healthily and head-to-head with Drew Allar for the starting quarterback position at Penn State. James Franklin gave both players opportunities, and they responded well. Therefore, when Pribula’s decision to enter the transfer portal was revealed, the coach shared his thoughts on the matter.

“I can give you my word: Beau Pribula did not want to leave our program, and he did not want to leave our program until the end of the season,” the HC said, per Michael Gallagher of Athlon Sports. “But the way the portal is, and the timing of it and the way our team is playing, and when you play the position of quarterback and there’s only one spot, and those spots are filling up, he felt like he was put in a no-win situation. And I agree with him.”

Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions

Drew Allar shares a message after defeating SMU

Penn State enters these playoffs with as little fanfare as possible, but steadily making its mark, the team has already advanced to the next round. After the decisive victory over SMU, Drew Allar made something clear about the harsh criticism.

“I don’t care what anybody says about me or my team or my coach,” Allar said after the game, as quoted by Tyler Donohue on X (formerly Twitter). “At the end of the day, our process is our process. The only opinions that matter are the ones in the Lasch building.”

He also added: “Me personally, I don’t care what anybody says about me from the outside. … I saw a quote, like, ‘Why would you take criticism from someone that you would never take advice from?’ And that kind of sticks for me.”