NBA News: Payton Pritchard defends Celtics’ strategy against critics

Payton Pritchard has firmly taken on the role of defending the Boston Celtics’ approach, which he believes will yield results despite recent struggles. Challenging critics who have questioned the team’s tactics, Pritchard stands by the Celtics’ strategy, which continues to prioritize three-point shooting.The Boston Celtics have long been regarded as one of the NBA’s elite teams, enduring their share of highs and lows. From roster changes to coaching decisions, everything seems to fall under scrutiny.

“I feel like some teams should maybe not take as many threes, but those teams should not be us. We’re the best at doing it. Why would we change?” affirmed Pritchard. Despite the criticism, the Celtics remain one of the NBA’s top teams this season, currently ranking third in the league. They are averaging 51 three-point attempts per game, with a conversion rate of 36.6%. Head coach Joe Mazzulla has long adhered to a philosophy centered on offensive efficiency, emphasizing the importance of spacing and perimeter shooting.

These criticisms come at a time when several former players, including Shaq O’Neal, claim that NBA viewership is declining due to the overuse of three-point shooting. This opened a debate among NBA fans about whether the less risky, safer style of play is reducing in fanaticism. They believe that relying heavily on three-pointers can score many more points, but it detracts from the spectacle and limits creativity within the players, leading to repetitive play. Nevertheless, the Celtics’ stand firm in their stance as it has led them to win and be protagonists again.

The Celtics’ success this season can be attributed to the remarkable efficiency of their players, who average 37.6 three-point attempts per game. As exemplified by Brandin Podziemski, simply taking a high volume of shots is not enough, it is about converting those attempts with precision. Without that efficiency, a team’s chances of winning diminish.

Payton Pritchard 11 of the Boston Celtics brings the ball up court during the second half against the Chicago Bulls on December 21, 2024 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

What sets the Celtics apart is their ability to surround themselves with players who excel at shooting from deep. This focus on efficiency aligns perfectly with their playing style, allowing them to maximize their offensive output and maintain their spot as one of the league’s most dangerous teams.

How is Payton Pritchard performing this NBA season?

Payton Pritchard is enjoying the best season of his career, averaging 16.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. His standout performances are proving he can be a crucial contributor for the Boston Celtics. What truly sets Pritchard apart, however, is his scoring efficiency, shooting 47% from the field and an impressive 42.1% from beyond the arc.

Pritchard’s relentless work ethic and dedication have earned praise from the Celtics organization and head coach Joe Mazzulla. While his scoring efficiency is a highlight, his defensive contributions have also been notable. Addressing critics, Pritchard stated: “I really want to be known as a two-way player, People like to, sometimes I see things that say I’m a defensive liability, and it irks me. Every game I go out and I try to prove that narrative wrong,” Pritchard also added: ““Me trying to be a complete two-way player is something I will always strive to be. If I can be known as an elite on-ball player and an elite offensive player, then that’s a big goal of mine.”

Pritchard understands that developing into a reliable force on both ends of the court will secure his role in key moments. His attitude, tenacity, and commitment continue to set him apart, making him an invaluable asset to the Celtics.

