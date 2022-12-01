Qatar 2022 is well underway, with the group phase coming to an end to let the knockout round take center stage. Find out what would happen if there’s a tie in the round of 16, quarterfinals, semi, or final.

Qatar 2022 hasn’t failed to deliver in its first weeks of action, bringing us some unforgettable moments as well as a dramatic group stage finale. Now, the FIFA World Cup knockout round bracket starts to take shape.

Many teams have already punched their ticket to the round of 16, aiming to go as far as possible with their sights set on the coveted trophy. It’s safe to say that once the group stage is over, another kind of competition begins.

While teams need to record points in the group, from the round of 16 onwards, they only need to beat whomever they have in front. But what if there’s a tie in the knockout stage? Let’s take a look.

Is there extra time in the 2022 World Cup? How does overtime work

In every World Cup, when teams finish tied after regular time, the game goes to extra time – which consists of 30 extra minutes to decide the winner. The overtime is split in two periods of 15 minutes each.

If the draw persists, the winner is decided on penalties. This tiebreaker system works for all Qatar 2022 World Cup games, from the round of 16 to the grand final.

Golden goal or a penalty shootout in case of a tie in the 2022 World Cup?

The golden goal rule, by which the team that scores first gets the win, is no longer applied in the World Cup. Instead, when teams finish level, they go to extra time. If the stalemate remains, the winner is decided by a penalty shootout. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.