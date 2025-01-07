Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate offers major advice to Cristiano regarding Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been two of the most iconic figures in world soccer for nearly two decades, continuing to capture the attention of fans even as they near the end of their respective careers. Recently, a former Manchester United teammate of Ronaldo’s offered some advice on the next step for the Portuguese forward’s career.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has to go to America, especially since Lionel Messi is already there,” said Wes Brown in an interview with The Sports Daily. “It would be fantastic to see him add America to his impressive list of destinations,” added Brown, who played with Ronaldo during his first stint at Manchester United.

Having played over 300 games for the club between 1998 and 2011, Brown is familiar with Ronaldo’s abilities. “I’ve seen Ronaldo play a few times, and the standard is impressive,” he explained. “He is consistently finding the back of the net and looks remarkably fit for his age, still sprinting well at 40 years old.”

When discussing the possibility of Cristiano and Messi facing off in the same competition again, Brown expressed excitement: “Recently, Ronaldo has been outscoring Messi, and witnessing them go toe-to-toe once more would be a treat for fans worldwide.”

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts against the Nashville SC

Brown’s take on Ronaldo’s retirement plans

Given his close experience with Ronaldo during their Premier League days, Brown shared his insight into the Portuguese star’s mindset. “I don’t see him retiring anytime soon,” Brown said. “He’ll keep on breaking records.”

The former England defender also spoke about Ronaldo’s options for the next stage of his career. “He has a burning desire to play for as long as possible,” Brown stated. “He’s a player with the privilege to choose where he wants to play next,” emphasizing that a move to MLS could be a viable option for the aging star.

The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry continues in MLS?

Though Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have spent much of their careers in different leagues, their paths did cross for nearly a decade during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid (2009-2018). Over that period, the two legends often competed for top honors in La Liga, with Messi finishing as the league’s top scorer five times and Ronaldo three.

Their memorable clashes in the iconic Real Madrid vs. Barcelona fixtures saw them meet 30 times, with Messi claiming 14 victories, Ronaldo securing 8, and 8 matches ending in draws. During their time in Spain, Cristiano won the La Liga title twice, while Messi claimed it seven times.

