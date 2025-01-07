The bad blood between Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard is one of the NBA’s most enduring rivalries. The two former Los Angeles Lakers have clashed on multiple occasions over the years, with the most recent spat reigniting on social media, suggesting the feud is far from over.

The tension dates back to the 2008 All-Star Weekend when Howard, then with the Orlando Magic, donned a Superman cape during the Dunk Contest. While fans embraced the homage, O’Neal didn’t share the sentiment, feeling his iconic nickname had been co-opted. “Superman is still mine,” O’Neal said at the time. “He [Howard] has to do something first to be called Superman. Anyone can win a slam-dunk contest”.

Since then, the animosity has lingered. In a recent appearance on The GAUDs Show, Howard opened up about his attempts to mend fences with O’Neal. “Never disrespected him,” Howard said. “But he’s always had something to say. There’s times where I’ve gotten upset and I’m like, ‘Yo, Shaq, this gotta stop, man.’ I tried to [talk to him]”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

O’Neal wasn’t having it. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the four-time NBA champion fired back with a post dripping with sarcasm: “@DwightHoward the fact u think I care about u is funny, but I won’t ever bring your name up again sensitive big man, a jokester that can’t take a joke,” O’Neal wrote. “Won’t ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted. Have a great day.”

Dwight Howard #12 of the Orlando Magic drives against Shaquille O’Neal #33 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Amway Arena on February 21, 2010. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Howard claps back at Shaq

Refusing to let it slide, Howard delivered a sharp response, taking aim at O’Neal’s age and persistence. “I know you care… I hope you don’t bring my name up again. 52 years old tweeting me…. It’s 2025, grow the hell up and move on,” Howard wrote, signaling his frustration.

Advertisement

see also Former NBA All-Star criticizes Pat Riley over Heat's handling of Jimmy Butler situation

O’Neal gets the last word

As expected, Shaq had to have the final say. In a lengthy and pointed retort, O’Neal made his stance clear, downplaying Howard’s legacy while emphasizing his own.

Advertisement

“Still don’t care, nice move I see what you doing, your legacy is your new podcast that’s how u will be remembered and u need views, dam I taught you well, great job hall of fame podcaster. But still don’t care. You need the sit down, u need my validation, I don’t need yours. How will you be remembered? Think about that podcast boy. I have an empire to run. Now leave me, son,” O’Neal wrote.

While it remains to be seen if this truly marks the end of the back-and-forth, one thing is clear: neither O’Neal nor Howard is willing to back down easily.

Advertisement