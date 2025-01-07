During the 2024 NFL season, Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third official concussion. Now, the Miami Dolphins have issued a stern warning to the quarterback about his ongoing health concerns.

At the start of the 2024 campaign, many analysts viewed the Dolphins as serious contenders. With a potent offense and Tua Tagovailoa as one of the team’s key players, expectations were high for the AFC East club.

However, those hopes quickly diminished following Tagovailoa’s Week 2 concussion against the Bills. The Dolphins struggled in his absence, losing three of the four games he missed due to the injury.

Dolphins issue strong warning to Tua Tagovailoa about his concussions

Despite the Dolphins’ solid roster, their success seems to hinge on Tagovailoa’s availability. While he has demonstrated star potential, his health remains a significant concern for the team.

In five NFL seasons, Tagovailoa has suffered three concussions, with the most recent incident occurring in Week 2 of the 2024 season after a collision with Damar Hamlin. His inability to avoid such impacts has raised alarms.

Tagovailoa’s decision to continue playing has been met with mixed reactions. While he remains determined, the team’s management is increasingly vocal about the need for him to protect himself better on the field.

General Manager Chris Grier recently addressed the issue, emphasizing the importance of Tagovailoa making smarter decisions. “He needs to be available. He needs to protect himself,” Grier stated, per David Furones. “Not being available for taking chances and risks is unacceptable to us.”

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lays on the ground after colliding with Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

These comments have been interpreted by many fans as a direct warning. If Tagovailoa continues to struggle with injuries, the Dolphins might be forced to reconsider their commitment to a quarterback whose health jeopardizes both his career and the team’s success.

Will Tua Tagovailoa retire due to concussions?

Following his third concussion, there was speculation about whether Tagovailoa might retire. However, the quarterback has decided to continue his career, vowing to be more cautious and prioritize his health for the sake of both himself and the team.

As it stands, Tagovailoa has no plans to retire. He remains committed to playing, but he needs to be more careful about his health, mostly concussions, to maintain his word and continue his career.

