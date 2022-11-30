South Korea and Portugal clash off on Friday at the Education City Stadium for Matchday 3 of Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out here the expected lineups for this match.

On the third matchday of Group Stage play at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, South Korea and Portugal will meet at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan at 10:00 AM (ET) on Friday, December 2, 2022. Take a look are the probable starting XIs for both teams in this third-round Group H soccer match. If you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their second encounter together overall. Contrary to expectations, South Korea are the favorites in head-to-head matchups against Portugal since they have already won one match against their rival. There has not been a single to this day.

Their lone meeting took place in the 2002 World Cup on June 14 and resulted in a shocking 1-0 victory for the Koreans. When they finally meet again in the early rounds of this year's edition of the World Cup, it promises to be an even more intriguing encounter than the last time they did so.

South Korea probable lineup

Hwang Hee-chan, a forward for South Korea, has been sidelined by a hamstring injury so far in the tournament and is still considered questionable for Friday's game. However, Napoli's Kim Min-jae will start in the center of defense. Cho Gue-sung, who scored twice against Ghana in South Korea's previous match, will start up front once again, while Kwon Chang-hoon is likely to keep his starting berth on the wing. Hwang In-beom ought to occupy one of the

South Korea possible starting XI:

Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su; Woo-young, In-beom; Chang-hoon, Woo-yeong, Heung-min; Gue-sung.

Portugal probable lineup

Portuguese defender Nuno Mendes was taken off in the first half of Portugal's last match against Uruguay and is thus ineligible for this one. Danilo is also out due to a broken rib, while Otavio's status is uncertain due to the nagging ailment that kept him out of the last match against Uruguay.

The same starting eleven should take the field for the opening whistle of the second game, with the exception of Raphael Guerreiro replacing Mendes at left-back. Even if Milan forward Rafael Leao has impressed in both of his substitute outings so far, Fernandes should stick with the front two of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix again.

Portugal possible starting XI:

Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Felix.