The Spanish national team were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing on penalty kicks to Morocco. Luis Enrique has received major criticism from the media back home for streaming.

Spain is out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, losing to Morocco on penalty kicks 3-0 after a scoreless match after 120 minutes. All of Luis Enrique’s substitutions, at the end of the match, were designed to give Spain the edge on penalty kicks, Spain missed all of their attempts.

The manager has been heavily criticized back home by the press in Spain, mostly for taking to streaming while many pundits believe Enrique should have paid more attention to the World Cup. Tonight, with his team having 77% of the possession and completing over 1000 passes it was still not enough for the 2010 world champions.

While Spain controlled the match it was hard for the Spanish side to get a shot on target. Morocco had 6 shots to Spain’s 13 of which 1 was on target.

El Chiringuito on Luis Enrique’s streaming

El Chiringuito, one of the leading Madrid based sports programs, were all over Luis Enrique for streaming during the competition before the match. With the host of the show, Edu Aguirre stating before the Morocco game, “if we lose today, we will remember 40 years from now the World Cup where the coach was a “streamer”.”

Aguirre stated that Luis Enrique had become the “star” of the national team and if he’d win the World Cup, Enrique would be remembered above anything else, but if he lost, he’d be seen as a media personality.

Only two and a half hours later El Chiringuito is saying Spain’s Luis Enrique is a “total and utter failure, absolute failure as a coach, national team selector, and as a steamer.”