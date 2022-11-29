Tunisia and France will face each other in what will be the last Matchday of the group stage of Qatar 2022. Here we will tell you who will be the main referee in this interesting game.

The group stage games are over, and it is time for the teams that will go to the round of 16 to be defined. In this game, one of the first qualifiers for the next phase will face off: France, the last champions, facing Tunisia. Here we tell you who will be the referee of this match. Remember that you can watch it in the US through FuboTV (free trial).

In this game the French are already playing with the peace of mind of being qualified for the round of 16, after their very good victories against Australia 4-1 and Denmark 2-1. That is why the last world champions could put up an alternative team, since they are unlikely to lose the lead even with a Tunisian victory.

For Tunisia it will be an all or nothing game as they need to win and also wait for what happens between Australia and Denmark. It would be in their best interest if that game ended in a tie, although logically it won't help if they fail to beat France, something that will undoubtedly be a feat, but of course the Africans will try.

Referee for Tunisia vs France

The referee for this game will be the New Zealander Matthew Conger. Assistant Referee 1: Mark Rule; Assistant Referee 2: Tevita Makasini. Fourth Official: Salima Mukansanga.

