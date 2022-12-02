The USMNT will play their sixth ever match against the Netherlands in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup. Here is an overview of the head-to-head matchup between the USA and the Netherlands.

The USMNT, to many, is playing with house money, having made the round of 16, the clear objective of the federation, now with the monkey off their backs they can play the Netherlands with a bit more ease.

Nonetheless the USMNT is a competitive group, and they will surely take it to the Netherlands who finished top of Group A but not really being all that impressive. Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play and there is still hope that Gio Reyna will enter the contest at one point.

Here is how the USMNT have stacked up against the Netherlands since their first ever meeting back in 1998.

USMNT all-time record against the Netherlands

The USMNT has played a total of 5 games against the Netherlands, their first ever meeting, surprisingly, was in 1998, where the Dutch national team won 2-0 in the lead up to the 1998 World Cup.

Over the course of the years the Netherlands would dominate the series against the USMNT, playing only in friendly matches, the USMNT would get their first win over the Netherlands in a wild 4-3 win in 2015.

The list of matches:

February 21, 1998: USA 0-2 Netherlands (International Friendly)

May 19, 2002: USA 0-2 Netherlands (International Friendly)

February 18, 2004: Netherlands 1-0 USA (International Friendly)

March 3, 2010: Netherlands 2-1 USA (International Friendly)

June 5, 2015: Netherlands 3-4 USA (International Friendly)

USMNT has a 1W-4L-0D record heading into the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.