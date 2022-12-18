Kylian Mbappe put France back in the game with few minutes left to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Check out the video of his brace in the Qatar 2022 final against Argentina.

When the Qatar 2022 final looked over, Kylian Mbappe put France back in the game scoring two goals in as many minutes. Argentina were comfortably leading by two, but the game took a huge twist.

Kolo Muani entered perfectly in the game, giving Les Bleus an energy the team was lacking before he came on. The forward created a foul in the box, being struck by Nicolas Otamendi, and Szymon Marciniak pointed to the penalty spot.

Emiliano Martinez guessed the direction of Mbappe's shot, but the PSG superstar found the net anyway. Only a few minutes later, Mbappe added another goal to put things level. Check out here the video of the goals that changed everything.

Video: Mbappe scores double for France in 2022 World Cup final

