The former Barcelona striker kicked a fan in the face who had gone up to him while leaving the round of 16 clash between Brazil and South Korea.

In a shocking scene following the 4-1 round of 16 victory by Brazil over South Korea, Cameroon and Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o got into an altercation with a fan. Eto'o was taking selfies with various fans at the Stadium 974, while trying to get to his destination when a young man arrived, and a fight broke out.

The 41-year-old former Inter Milan striker got in the face of a young man who held a camera in his hand. Eto'o was filmed saying something as the young man backtracked and Eto'o was restrained by a group of people.

Eventually Eto'o broke away and violently pushed and kicked the man in the chest making him fall back. Eto'o has yet to explain what happened.

Why did Eto'o kick fan at World Cup?

At the moment all Eto'o has stated about the incident is that he “was out of his mind”. Eto'o is an ambassador of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and is currently in charge of the Cameroonian soccer federation.

At the national team level Eto'o played 118 times for Cameroon scoring 56 goals. Eto'o is a veteran of the 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014 World Cups.