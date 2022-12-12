Croatia and Argentina must define who will be the first of the finalists of this World Cup. Here we tell you who Daniele Orsato is, who will be the main referee of this semifinal game.

The first of the semifinals of this FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 will feature the last runners-up, Croatia, and Argentina in a duel that promises to be very intense. Here we tell you who Daniele Orsato is, the main referee of this interesting match. Remember that you can watch it in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

Croatia have advanced steadily in this World Cup. In each of the instances it seems that they have done just enough to advance to the next round, but the truth is that their results are unquestionable: for the second consecutive World Cup they are semifinalists, and now they will go in search of the Cup that eluded them in Russia.

Argentina were the big surprise in Matchday 1 of the World Cup, losing to Saudi Arabia, but since then the team has only achieved success. They won the next three games, and although they had to suffer more than necessary, they fairly eliminated the Netherlands. Now they want to play the 6th final of their history.

The referee for Argentina vs Croatia

Daniele Orsato, 47 years old, is an Italian referee who works mostly in Serie A. He has been in Europa League and UEFA Champions League games, as well as Euro 2016 and 2020. He has been a FIFA referee since 2010.

