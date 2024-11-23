Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul? Co-promoter drops intriguing insight after Mike Tyson fight's success

Co-promoter shared intriguing insights into the possibility of a fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul, following the success of Mike Tyson’s recent bout and sparking debate among boxing fans and experts alike

Jake Paul has shaken up the boxing world with his charisma, ability to spark controversy, and talent for drawing a massive audience. Following his successful bout against Mike Tyson, the young influencer has now set his sights on an even bigger challenge: a potential fight against undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez.

While the prospect of this matchup might seem far-fetched, Paul’s team believes it could become a reality. Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, has indicated that the fight could happen if both parties agree on the right terms.

“We just put on the biggest event since the advent of cable for combat sports, right?” Bidarian said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “So no matter what fighter you are, you have to look at that and say, ‘That’s a pretty special moment. That’s a pretty special platform.’ Jake Paul doesn’t need ‘Canelo’ from a financial perspective nor from a belt perspective, because they’re not going to fight for the belts that ‘Canelo’ holds if they were to fight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“‘Canelo’ certainly doesn’t need Jake Paul to make money either. For me, if that fight were to happen, it has to be more than that. It has to be a desire to once again have the world stop and pay attention to this beautiful sport of boxing. Have the world look at it and say, ‘Wow, boxing is really back,’ and really bring other fighters into the fold to help elevate the sport, like we just did with [Paul vs. Tyson].

Advertisement

Jake Paul throws a left on Mike Tyson during a heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“The hurdle isn’t going to be money,” Bidarian continued. “There’s so much money in that fight. The hurdle is both sides understanding why they’re really doing it, if they end up doing it.”

Advertisement

see also Canelo Alvarez reveals surprising condition to face Jake Paul in a potential fight

Jake Paul’s impact on Boxing after the Tyson Fight

Jake Paul’s success and his ability to appeal to a younger audience have made a significant mark on the boxing world. Even elite boxers like Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have expressed interest in facing him.

“Jake is the face of boxing, no matter what anyone wants to tell you,” Bidarian said. “And he may not be the face of boxing from being the most advanced boxer at this point in time, but the heavyweight champ of the world [Daniel Dubois] is calling him out. Artur Beterbiev, one of the pound-for-pound greats, is calling him out. Gervonta Davis is calling him out. Ryan Garcia is calling him out.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you’re going to say, ‘Well, the [Tyson] fight wasn’t the greatest fight,’ you know what? There are lots of fights that aren’t great. There are blowouts in basketball games, lopsided baseball scores, and tennis matches that end in three sets to none. It wasn’t about that one specific fight. It’s about what the event represented for the sport.” Bidarian added.

The fight between Paul and Tyson was indeed historic, drawing massive media attention. However, boxing remains a sport that requires skill, technique, and dedication. For Paul to continue advancing in his career, he must significantly improve his abilities and face increasingly challenging opponents.

Advertisement

The Economic Potential of a Paul-Canelo Showdown

A fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul would be an unprecedented event, potentially generating millions of dollars through ticket sales, pay-per-view, and sponsorships. Both fighters command large, loyal fan bases and transcend cultural boundaries, ensuring a global audience for such a spectacle.

Advertisement

Furthermore, a matchup like this could draw new fans to boxing, particularly younger viewers. Paul’s popularity among the younger demographic and Canelo’s established global reach could reinvigorate a sport that has experienced fluctuating popularity in recent years.

Advertisement

While the idea of this fight may remain speculative, the potential impact on boxing—both financially and culturally—makes it an intriguing possibility.