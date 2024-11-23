Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys face a very interesting decision before the final stretch of the season. Daniel Jones could be an option considering Cooper Rush and Trey Lance haven't delivered.

Jerry Jones needs to make a final decision about the future of the Dallas Cowboys this season. Cooper Rush hasn’t played well enough after replacing Dak Prescott and, so far, Mike McCarthy doesn’t want to give Trey Lance a chance.

Suddenly, after the New York Giants released Daniel Jones, that option has emerged as a possibility if the Cowboys want to make a late and improbable push toward the playoffs. Yes, the Super Bowl is absolutely out of sight, but, a good finish could change the taste of a bitter year.

Of course, that move could produce a very intriguing scenario considering the Giants will visit Dallas very soon on Thanksgiving Day. Now, the team’s front office gave an answer to that possibility.

Have the Cowboys signed Daniel Jones?

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t signed Daniel Jones and, according to Stephen Jones, director of player personnel, they aren’t considering that option. This was his stance on the situation during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“No. I think we’re in good shape at our quarterback spot. We think Cooper gives us the best chance to win right now and certainly we still want to see some. We’ll kind of see how the season goes here. We still really want to see Trey Lance and what he brings to the table. And then, of course, long term, we all know we made our commitment to Dak for the long term.”

Will Daniel Jones go to the Cowboys?

No. Stephen Jones emphasized that, although Mike McCarthy really liked Daniel Jones since he was drafted, the Dallas Cowboys are absolutely comfortable with their current quarterback room.

