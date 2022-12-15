France and Argentina clash in the long awaited final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out who will be the referee for this historic game at Lusail Stadium.

Who is Szymon Marciniak, the referee of Argentina vs France for the Qatar 2022 Final?

In one of the most anticipated matches in history, Argentina face off with France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final. As expected, in a battle between the two biggest stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, FIFA had a very tough task when selecting the referee for this game.

France hoisted the trophy in 1998 and 2018. That's why they might still become the third team ever to win the tournament in consecutive editions. Meanwhile, Argentina won in 1978 and 1986.

Daniele Orsato (Italy) and Cesar Ramos (Mexico) were out of contention to be the referee in the final considering both had appearances in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinals. Other important names were already discarded like Michael Oliver (England) or the controversial Mateu Lahoz (Spain). Read here to find out who will be the referee in the final.

Qatar 2022: Who will be the referee for the World Cup final?

Szymon Marciniak from Poland will be the referee for the Qatar 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium. He will be the first Polish referee ever in charge of the tournament's final. The 41-year old became international in 2011 and this is his second World Cup experience. Furthermore, Marciniak has refereed in the UEFA Euro, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup.

In the 2018 World Cup, Szymon Marciniak was in charge of two games in the group stage: Argentina vs Iceland and Germany vs Sweden. During Qatar 2022, the Polish referee had already worked in two matches: France vs Denmark (group stage) and Argentina vs Australia (Round of 16).

For the game between Argentina and France, Pawel Sokolnicki (Poland) will be Assistant Referee 1 and Tomasz Listkiewicz (Poland) will be Assistant Referee 2. Ismail Elfath (United States) will be the Fourth Official.

