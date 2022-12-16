To some, the World Cup trophy represents the pinnacle of sporting achievement. But when the World Cup is not being played, whose responsibility is it to retain the trophy? Let's find out!

The World Cup Trophy is one of the most coveted prizes in male athletics. In video games, it is the one piece of gear that every young player dreams of owning. Only a select handful have ever been able to raise this trophy since the competition only takes place every four years.

There is a widespread belief that winning a World Cup is the peak of a player's career and is more prestigious than trophies won at the national or UEFA level. The award, however, is not retained by either the players or the victorious nation.

Although this has not always been the case, security considerations have necessitated replacing the original award with a bronze (gold-plated) copy or replica. An engraved plaque is placed on the base of the World Cup trophy to honor the winning team each time it is hoisted.

Where is the trophy kept between World Cup tournaments?

The World Cup trophy is kept safe in FIFA's official Swiss headquarters in Zurich. Extreme care is taken to protect the trophy, and only in exceptional circumstances does FIFA allow it to leave their offices.

The tournament's opening match, in which the World Cup trophy is traditionally presented to the winning team, and the championship game, in which the trophy is officially presented to the champions, both fall under this category. Meanwhile, it is customary for the replica to be displayed at the national museum of the victorious country.