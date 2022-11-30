Football activity at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Thursday. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the December 1 matchups at the world football tournament.

We have reached Day 11 of the 2022 World Cup. On the previous day, African champions Senegal eliminated Ecuador with a 2-1 victory, advancing them to the World Cup Knockout Round. The goals scored by Ismaila Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly sent Senegal above Ecuador into second place and into the round of 16.

With another goal from the red-hot Cody Gakpo, the Netherlands topped Group A and eliminated Qatar from the tournament after a third straight loss. As a result of their terrible performance, the Qataris became the first host country to be eliminated from the competition after the Group Stage.

England advanced to the Round of 16 as the Group B champions thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford (twice) and Phil Foden. On the other hand, a goal from Christian Pulisic in the first half was all the USMNT needed to overcome Iran 1-0 and advance to the Round of 16 as the group's runner-up.

2022 Qatar World Cup Fixtures List for Thursday, December 1

Thursday, December 1 (Day 12) football schedule will feature the third round of groups E and F. When Belgium play Croatia at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, the favorites in Group F might be eliminated from the 2022 World Cup in the very beginning. With one game remaining in the group stage, the Red Devils are now in the third position, one point behind the Checkered Ones and Morocco in first and second, respectively.

Morocco, meanwhile, will meet Canada in the second Group F match at the Al Thumama Stadium. If The Atlas Lions win, they will go to the knockout round and remain in Qatar. Although the Reds have been eliminated, this match might have major consequences for the North African team.

Spain, who are now topping Group E, will face second-placed Japan, in a highly anticipated matchup at the Khalifa International Stadium. Neither team was able to win their last group match, as La Roja had to split the points with Germany and the Blue Samurai were defeated by Costa Rica. At the same time, Costa Rica and Germany, the two teams with the fewest points in their group, will meet at the Al Bayt Stadium in a must-win game.

