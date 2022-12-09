Football activity at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup finally continues on Saturday. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the December 10 matchups at the world football tournament.

The start of the 2022 World Cup was marked by a number of unexpected events. Traditional powerhouses have been at a disadvantage throughout this World Cup. It has been said that Saudi Arabia's victory against Argentina was the greatest upset in the tournament's long history. From that moment on, work began in earnest on making Qatar 2022 a success.

A few days later, Morocco stunned Belgium, the world's second-best soccer team. And Australia's thrilling victory against Denmark assured that they would go on to the quarterfinals in Qatar. In Group E, however, the tournament's unpredictability was on full show as Japan won both Germany and Spain to finish first, knocking out Hansi Flick's squad after a painful defeat to Costa Rica.

In light of Europe's traditional dominance in the World Cup, it's no surprise that teams from Asia and Africa had been doing very well this time around. The victory against La Roja in a penalty shootout set the stage for Morocco's first-ever appearance in the quarterfinals.

2022 Qatar World Cup Fixtures List for Saturday, December 10

Saturday, December 10 football schedule will feature the last two Quarter-Finals matchups. Firstly, Al Thumama Stadium will host the clash between Morocco and Portugal as the field continues to shrink and the World Cup title becomes more within reach.

The Atlas Lions are making history by advancing to this stage for the first time in their history after holding off Spain and winning convincingly on penalties, while Cristiano Ronaldo's side were a very different team in their ruthless elimination of Switzerland in the Round of 16, ironically, without their captain.

Later in the day, as the last seconds of the matchup between England and France tick away at Al Bayt Stadium, fans will be able to hear chants of either "It's coming home" or "Allez Les Bleus." While the reigning champions defeated Poland 3-1, Gareth Southgate's players put three past Senegal and advanced to the next round.

