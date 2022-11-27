Cameroon will come against Serbia on Monday at the Al Janoub Stadium for Matchday 2 of Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out here the probable lineups for this match.

Cameroon and Serbia will face each other at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on the second matchday of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 5:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Group G Matchday 2 soccer game. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will only be their second overall meeting. Interestingly, it is Serbia of Europe who are the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, having won their only meeting so far. Cameroon of CAF are yet to claim a win to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their lone game was played on June 5, 2010, and it ended in a thrilling 4-3 win for Serbia in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the early stages of Qatar 2022.

Cameroon probable lineup

Vincent Aboubakar, the team's longtime captain, is now likely to start the game on the bench despite Rigobert Song's consideration of bringing him in. Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford and Karl Toko Ekambi of Lyon will provide backup for whichever center striker starts for the Indomitable Lions. Midfielder Olivier Ntcham is injured and will miss the rest of the group stage, thus Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Martin Hongla return to the starting lineup.

Cameroon possible starting XI:

Onana; Fai, N'Koulou, Castelletto, Tolo; Anguissa, Ondoua, Hongla; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi.

Serbia probable lineup

In the wake of his team's loss to Brazil, Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic expressed his displeasure that leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, as well as Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic of Juventus, were not 100 percent. The status of left winger Kostic is still up in the air, but it seems like Vlahovic will start on Monday to play with Mitrovic in the attack. Powerful captain Dusan Tadic will also play in an advanced midfield position.

Serbia possible starting XI:

V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Mladenovic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic.