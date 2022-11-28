Brazil defeated Switzerland with an incredible Casemiro's goal to book their ticket for the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Brazil defeated Switzerland to book their ticket for the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Casemiro scored the only goal of the evening, after the referee ruled out a goal by an illegal goal by Vinicius.

Tite’s team had demonstrated once again that they are one of the strongest sides of the tournament. While they couldn’t score during the first half, they always brought danger to Switzerland's goal.

Without Neymar, Brazil struggled a little bit to find the net. It was Casemiro, however, who gave his team the advantage with an incredible goal. Fans were impressed by Brazil’s performance, and they went to social media to celebrate.

Casemiro scored the winner at the 83rd minute. It’s one of the latest openers of this World Cup. However, it was enough to secure a place in the knockouts. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.